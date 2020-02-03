ESC to Showcase the smartHEPA HEPA Fan Filter Module at Orlando's 2020 AHR Expo
February 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsOrlando, FL - The team behind the Cleanroom industry's most energy-efficient and adaptable fan filter module is thrilled to be once again taking part in The AHR Expo, on February 3-5th at the Orange Country Convention Center.
"We're excited to discuss our critical environment technology solutions and why the smartHEPA Fan Filter Module is different" said Vern Solomon, President, Concepts To Solutions. The revolutionary smartHEPA Fan Filter Module is the perfect solution for anyone looking for an Industry 4.0 ready fan filter for their Cleanroom or Critical Environment that will meet real world conditions for compliance and regulations.
"Our clients in the Cleanroom and pharma sectors obviously demand Systems that are reliable, energy efficient and can communicate in real time for future ready facilities," said Aaron Styles, Vice President of Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC), authorized smartHEPA partner. "We're proud to say that smartHEPA is more than able to meet their expectations today, while allowing them to scale in the future."
Anyone looking to learn how to add this to their facility, or how to become a partner, is invited to stop by booth #187.
About C2S
smartHEPA is one of the technologies from Concept to Solutions, the company that also manufactures the patented ALUMA1Modular Cleanroom Wall System and growOPTIMUM for high value agricultural production controlled environments such as cannabis. Our projects have been validated to meet GMP, cGMP, FDA, Health Canada & EU standards. We can provide DQ, IQ & OQ documentation and execution and assist with PQ and SOP's. Electronics cleanrooms from printed circuit boards to integrated circuits and semiconductor, aerospace and nanotechnology are leading requirements for cleaner manufacturing requirements.
About Environmental Systems Corporation
Environmental Systems Corporation designs critical environments. Our ability to collaborate within the team and ask the right questions allows our partners to deliver custom manufactured air handling systems solutions for critical environments delivering the most important aspects of the critical environment; the close tolerance control of temperature, humidity, air changes and cleanroom pressures to provide cascading pressure differentials.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation
Attachments