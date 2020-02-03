Pandemic Planning Checklist Electronic Form Released by Janco
February 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsJanco (https://www.e-janco.com) Pandemic Planning Check Electronic Form Released- M. Victor Janulaitis, CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., announced today the release of the Pandemic Planning Checklist Electronic Form.
The CEO said, "With the recent outbreaks of the coronavirus, the critical nature of proper preparation is clearly seen. When a pandemic occurs, the importance of keeping the enterprise operational, employees and customers safe cannot be underestimated."
He added, "The checklist address six (6) major areas.
The checklist can be use to create an enterprise's pandemic risk scorecard to help C-Level management in the business continuity process.
In addition, the CEO noted, "It is not too late for enterprise to immediately get ready for the onslaught of this new virus. There is still some time left for companies."
The Pandemic Planning Checklist can be acquired by itself, in the DR/BC form bundle or the IT Infrastructure Forms bundle. The checklist can be acquired for $129 US and is available for immediate download. The electronic versions of the form are in MS WORD and PDF formats. It can easily be used on tablets, laptops, and/or desktop computers.
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs. The firm publishes a series of IT and business Infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, IT Job Descriptions, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
