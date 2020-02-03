Kat Florence reveals her 2020 Masterpiece Collection

× Email Rosalita Life for Kat Florence

After years of working behind the scenes Kat Florence will finally showcase her masterpieces collection in 2020. These extremely valuable gems tell a unique story of commitment and dedication of one of the worlds most recognized Gem Hunters Don Kogen. He and his team were traveling to remote and sometimes even nearly impossible locations for 30 years to secure the rarest and most precious gemstones.Kat Florence got to work with the renowned Gem Hunter Don Kogen during the famous "Game of Stones" show for Discovery Channel. Don Kogen's introduction to the world's rarest gemstones teamed up with Kat's natural talent and the brand Kat Florence was born.Kat Florence stated that the masterpiece assortment is one of the finest luxury collections of quality gemstones and will grab a tremendous amount of interest in the largest auction houses. Her luxury collection follows the likes of a 30 carat Unheated Burma Sapphire, 45 carat Unheated Ceylon Yellow Sapphire, 44 carat Unheated Blue Didy Sapphire, 50 carat Paraiba Tourmalines, Old Mine Unoiled Muzo Emeralds, Unheated Blue Ceylon Sapphires, Unheated Kashmir Sapphire's or significant size of Alexandrites plus many other World Record Gemstones.