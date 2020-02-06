Nampa, ID Author Publishes Book about the Northwest Region of America
February 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News40 Tips on How to Survive in and Speak Rural Northwest, a new book by Linda A. Shaffer, M.A., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For the northwest native or immigrant, an opportunity to look in the mirror and laugh out loud. A short course on survival with style to be picked up on quickly while waiting in the dentist's office or while Les Schweb is rotating your tires.
40 Tips on How to Survive in and Speak Rural Northwest is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6437-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
