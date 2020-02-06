Piscataway, NJ Author Publishes Political Book
February 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRemaking America Is Up to You! The Future Is Outside the Box, a new book by George Lopac Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Today's America is a crippled republic that has fallen victim to political parties, a lack of common sense, and insanity - doing the same thing over and over and expecting to create improvements. Author George Lopac Jr. believes America is in a desperate time that calls for desperate measures. Lopac declares that before designing the future, we must learn from the past and understand the present.
Remaking America is a critical look at America today with thoughtful ideas and plans to shape it into something better. Lopac tackles issues including the Electoral College, the federal debt, the election process, universal free education and health care, alternate sources of funding, and above all, using a new paradigm for common sense as a guide.
About the Author
George Lopac Jr. was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1939 and was raised there. Lopac, who has a bachelor's degree from the New York City College of Engineering and a master's degree from the University of Connecticut (both in mechanical engineering), has thirty-eight years of engineering experience and taught engineering for fourteen years. He contributed to the development and implementation of a rigorous and comprehensive STEM curriculum (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) at a New Jersey High School; The Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Technologies.
Remaking America Is Up to You! The Future Is Outside the Box is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0221-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/.
