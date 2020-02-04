INTERNATIONAL SERVICE CHECK becomes ISC-CX
February 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsMunich/Basel – After more than 20 years, Europe's leading Mystery Shopping provider INTERNATIONAL SERVICE CHECK is rebranding to ISC-CX to reflect the company's evolution to a full-service, digital customer experience agency. The company has been repositioned to leverage its unique capabilities and architecture to serve different customer experience needs, beyond mystery shopping.
ISC-CX has extended its portfolio of services to adapt to the markets and customer's increasing digitalization and now includes:
Reinhold Auer, Founder and President of ISC-CX: "With our new branding, ISC-CX, we're opening the door to a new decade. Our upgraded, innovative services are equipped for the digital age and we're able to, not only help our clients optimize marketing activities, but help them make better decisions for their companies. ISC-CX will take our partner's customer experience to a whole new level. The 2020s can only embody success."
Contact Information
Tobias Kurzmaier
ISC-CX/Multisearch GmbH
+49 89 54558228
Contact Us
Tobias Kurzmaier
ISC-CX/Multisearch GmbH
+49 89 54558228
Contact Us