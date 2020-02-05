Provalus Expands Executive Leadership Team - Appoints New Vice President of Delivery

× Email Provalus

Provalus, the impact outsourcing brand of Optomi Professional Services, is pleased to welcome industry veteran Ed Jolly as Vice President of Delivery. The rapid expansion of Provalus necessitated this addition to the team for its Jasper, Texas tech innovation center. Ed Jolly brings over 20 years of technology-based experience to the organization. Most recently, Mr. Jolly served as a division CIO at Fiserv, providing global leadership for solution delivery, strategic development, helpdesk services and providing corporate services solutions.Chuck Ruggiero, President of Provalus, commented "Ed has deep industry experience and a proven track record of strong leadership. He believes in our mission and I know he's excited to partner with us in the economic development of the town." The Provalus job creation initiative is expected to add over 200 jobs to the community of Jasper, Texas which will have a multi-million dollar economic impact over the course of five years.ABOUT THE PROVALUS BRAND OF OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICESWe hire and develop the best and brightest untapped talent in our small towns and rural communities to deliver a remarkable experience for our technology clients and end-users alike. Provalus offers ITO, BPO and Support services that compete head-on with offshore outsourcing. By creating opportunities where there were none; with companies that believe in America's future, Provalus is generating a superior workforce. We provide Fortune 1000 companies the dependable, quality and practical services they need… straight from the heart of America. We are purpose-driven… PROVIDING OUTSOURCING VALUE FROM THE U.S.FURTHER INFORMATIONChuck Ruggiero, President Provalus