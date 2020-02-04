International Lawyers Network Members Recognized by Chambers Global 2020

The International Lawyers Network is proud to announce that nearly half of its member firms – and their associated lawyers – have again been ranked in the prestigious Chambers Global 2020 guide. Chambers Global 2020 ranks firms and attorneys in more than 190 countries as well as law firm networks throughout the world.The International Lawyers Network is also ranked in this year's edition as Leading Law Firm Network – Global-wide. About the Network, Chambers says, "Considered a 'very dynamic network' in the global business market, International Lawyers Network is an association of full-service firms covering an impressive global footprint of over 60 countries. Its firms are expert in a variety of specialist areas, such as cybersecurity and data privacy, energy, and estates and trusts, in addition to stalwart practices in cross-border transactions and litigation."The Chambers Global is an annual guide published by Chambers and Partners each March with ranking tables and commentary that are fixed for the following 12 months. Chambers has been ranking lawyers since 1990.The guide is available in print as well as online at chambersandpartners.com."We are very proud of our member firms and their lawyers, who are consistently ranked in the annual Chambers Global Guide," said ILN Executive Director Lindsay Griffiths. "Their professional rigorous research process reinforces our own quality reviews of our membership. We are equally thrilled to be recognized as a globally leading law firm network for the ninth year in a row."About the ILNThe ILN is a non-exclusive network of high quality mid-size law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2016 and 2017, the ILN was shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year, and since 2011 has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability and depth of expertise.