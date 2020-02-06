Lake Forest, CA Author Publishes Book on Modern Society
February 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJourney to Hell and the Light is No Where to be Found, a new book by Irene Clare, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing up as a child, we SENSE there is something not right with the world, but then we move on to playing games and engaging in childhood things. We would never have conjured at that age the notion of RESIDING INSIDE A HOLOGRAM.
It is of the greatest difficulty that I too have manifested being a victim, a victim whereby it is incomprehensible to swallow that humanity swarming as vultures would THINK THEY HAVE THE RIGHT TO consume not only your carcass, but to absorb your wealth albeit your home, the things that are meaningful to you.
To say that I am deeply in sorrow would be complacent. It would be MORE CORRECT to state that I AM LEVEID-anger to the magnitude that surpasses infinity. There are those who are affiliated with the Illuminati, that is to say, they are minions of Lucifer. They are engage in victimizing those who do not share their perspectives in Nazi theism. To date and throughout the world, there are over thirty million victims.
Please DO NOT EVER GIVE ANYONE YOUR FREEWILL. There are psychics who love the words "The UNIVERSE wants this <ACTION>. The "UNIVERSE"-HORSE PUCKY. You were born with FREEWILL.
Journey to Hell and the Light is No Where to be Found is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6196-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us