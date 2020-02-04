Always Bearded Lifestyle – Finalist in Clean Beauty Awards
February 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsBARRIE, ONTARIO, FEB. 4, 2020 – Barrie's own Always Bearded Lifestyle (ABL) has been announced as a finalist in the 5th annual Clean Beauty Awards, hosted by CertClean. With three separate product nominations, ABL is up for top honours in the "Best Beard Care" division.
"In 2014 we set out to make the best beard products on the market – made from the finest all-natural ingredients," said Sven Hansen, Founder and CEO, ABL. "Being nominated for best in beard care by CertClean is truly an honour for our company and validates our years of hard work."
ABL's three product nominations include: Beard Conditioning Cream: Eucalyptus + Lime with Distilled Pine Scotch Needle; Beard Conditioning Cream: Bergamot + Ylang Ylang with Distilled Pine Scotch; and Beard Balm: Bergamot + Ylang Ylang with Distilled Cedarwood. All ABL products are CertClean certified and small-batch produced with only the finest natural ingredients that aid in skin, hair and hormonal health.
The Clean Beauty Awards are presented to the best brands in nontoxic beauty by a multi-disciplinary panel of beauty and health experts and influencers. Winners of the 2020 Clean Beauty Awards will be announced in April, 2020.
"With multiple appearances in Reader's Digest Canada, Today's Shopping Choice, Rick Mercer Report, City News, Breakfast Television - we're confident in our products and look forward to the announcement of the awards," said Hansen. "We wish all finalists the best of luck. Win or lose we're committed to making the best and purest products in the industry. We thank CertClean for the nomination."
CERTCLEAN RELEASE: "The 5th Annual Clean Beauty Awards Finalists – 2020"
About Always Bearded Lifestyle
Founded in 2014, Always Bearded Lifestyle sources, produces and distributes premium all-natural beard care products that aid in skin, hair and hormonal health. ABL is available in over 350 retailers and through its online store at www.alwaysbearded.com. All Always Bearded Lifestyle House Blend products have been formulated with the help of skincare professionals who specialize in natural personal care products. Each ABL formula is CertClean certified, North America's leading certification for safer beauty and personal care products. All ABL packaging and ingredients are sourced from companies within a 150 KM radius. ABL pledges to stimulate the local economy while keeping its carbon footprint to a minimum.
For more information, visit www.alwaysbearded.com. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, or like us on Facebook. If you have a questions about our products or our retailer programs, please contact us at: hello@alwaysbearded.com or call (866) 834-9720.
