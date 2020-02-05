Snowbound Software Hits Record Marks In 2019
February 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsWaltham, MA (February 5, 2020) - Snowbound Software, the market leader in document viewing and conversion technology, today announced record-breaking sales in 2019, the firm's twenty-third year. Over the course of 2019, the company experienced growth across a variety of areas, including new customers, partners, and support. Thanks to major version updates to both its flagship products-VirtualViewer® HTML5 and RasterMaster® SDK-Snowbound continued it's 15% year over year sales growth since 2017.
"2019 was a great year for Snowbound and our customers," said Simon Wieczner, Snowbound CEO and co-founder. "Our efforts to enhance our products and expand our markets are paying off as we enjoyed more Fortune 500 business, larger sales, better Partner and OEM revenues, and greater market awareness for VirtualViewer as the premier web viewer for enterprise business."
Additional 2019 stats include:
Successfully growing partner sales to 14% of all new customer sales, Snowbound continues to devote significant resources into making VirtualViewer HTML5 a seamless integration into existing content management systems such as Pega and Alfresco, providing their users with robust document management functionality.
Snowbound will be showcasing VirtualViewer for Alfresco at the AIIM Conference in Dallas from March 3-5 and VirtualViewer for Pega at PegaWorld inSpire in Boston from May 30 to June 2.
"When Fortune 500 companies buy licenses for 30,000+ of their users and then recommend us to their competitors, that says something," said Wieczner.
###
Who is Snowbound Software?
For over two decades, Snowbound Software has been the independent leader in document viewing and conversion technology. It plays an integral role in enhancing and speeding company workflows for the Fortune 2000, including insurance claims processing, financial transactions, and more. Snowbound excels in providing customers with powerful solutions for capturing, viewing, processing, and archiving hundreds of different document and image types. Thanks to its multi-environment support, Snowbound's products operate across all popular platforms and can be easily integrated into new or existing enterprise content management systems. Nine of the 10 largest banks in the United States (seven of 10 in the world), as well as some of the biggest healthcare providers, government agencies, and insurance companies rely on Snowbound for their mission-critical needs.
For more information, contact us at 617-607-2010 or info@snowbound.com or visit www.snowbound.com.
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Snowbounds
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/snowbound-software
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/snowboundsoftware.
###
VirtualViewer is a registered trademark of Snowbound Software Corporation.
Contact Information
Jody Spencer
Snowbound Software
Contact Us
Jody Spencer
Snowbound Software
Contact Us