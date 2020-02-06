Farmington, NM Author Publishes Science Book
February 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChrology: Science of All Sciences, Unification of All Knowledge, a new book by Ulrich Ndilira Rotam, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The background research for Chrology: Science of All Sciences, Unification of All Knowledge was conducted in a generalized way on several domains to understand if there is a single law that governs all sciences, all literary studies, our existence, and all our knowledge on different generalities in a single model. This research and study led Ulrich Ndilira Rotam to discover a simple and absolute law in its originality that governs the presence of all existence in the universe in a complex way according to the space, existence, time, and scalable factors.
Not satisfied with the vision or the interpretation of the world with all our theories: big bang, strings, cosmic inflation, general relativities, quantum physics, our existence, Rotam saw that there was a lack of gigantic pieces that required a new shaping and vision, seeing in a different way all that surrounds us. He wanted to unify everything on one model. In other words, Chrology makes it possible to push the boundaries of innovations on all human disciplines, to see and understand how the whole universe appears to us in our small global world and all sciences, literatures are all united on one model with their limits… a completely new concept.
About the Author
Ulrich Ndilira Rotam is a researcher in physics and cosmology as well as an international oilfield specialist. He conducted research for this book over the course of eighteen years.
Rotam enjoys traveling to various places and reading about human discoveries and technologies. He spends most of his time making calculations and thinking about the deep concept of our world. He also plays basketball. He attends church.
Rotam lives in New Mexico and is interested in helping people, especially his children. This is his first published book.
Chrology: Science of All Sciences, Unification of All Knowledge is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0217-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us