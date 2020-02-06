Cedar Lake, IN Author Publishes Novel
February 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJimmy Thomas: Don't Back Down, a new book by T. Allen Cook, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Jimmy Thomas is in a tough spot and there's no way around it but to fight his way out. He's 13 years old, new to gritty Grand Rapids, and struggling with his parents' separation. Jimmy's handling a large paper route, determined to buy his dream motor scooter, and hacking off the baddest gang bangers in the city.
When the gang raises the stakes, Jimmy is forced to up the ante. With his new friend Marshall giving him a hand with the route, he shows the gangsters what he's made of. With martial arts training from his father, the support of his family, and his superb fighting skills, Jimmy is out to attain what any 13 year old would be proud of- make enough money to help his single mom get by, keep the bad guys off his back, and get his dream motor scooter. Jimmy Thomas won't back down.
About the Author
T. Allen Cook lives in northwest Indiana. Jimmy Thomas: Don't Back Down is his first book and is based on his experiences as a kid growing up in Grand Rapids and Jackson, Michigan. Mr. Cook is an avid camper, tennis player, and fisherman. He, and his wife have two children and three grand kids. He is currently working on the second exciting Jimmy book.
Jimmy Thomas: Don't Back Down is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6803-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us