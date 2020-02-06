Rapid City, SD Author Publishes Novel
February 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Heart's Journey, a new book by Beth Howard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ann, a woman in her thirties, returns home to the village of Whitchurch, Shropshire, in England for the first time since she was a teenager. Ann left the U.S. and her abusive ex-husband Ben to escape his cruelty and is eager for independence. Ann finds support from her family as she struggles to stay positive and restore faith in herself. As she begins to gain more self-confidence, Ann begins to fall in love with Lionel.
About the Author
Beth Howard was born and raised in England to an English mother and an American father. She traveled extensively between the two countries.
Beth married and had three lovely children before settling in the middle of the Black Hills of South Dakota. She is a retired nurse and is now living her dream as an author.
A Heart's Journey is a 218-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6156-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
