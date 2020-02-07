Michigan Authors Publish Teen Suspense Novel
February 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Drift: Bonded, a new book by Anne Nicholas and J.J. Robinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Donovan Ashwood wishes he was just a normal teenager. He already has the usual problems of an overbearing father, a bully at school, and, of course, school itself. On top of that, Donovan carries the guilt of his mother dying while giving birth to him. He tries to find solace in his only two friends: Brendan and Britney Palmer, twins with high IQs and a similar low social standing. But even that has problems because of the "more than friends" feelings he harbors for Britney. Donovan also has a supernatural problem. When he is of age, he will have the drift - the ability to turn, at will, into a seven-foot-tall werewolf. His father tries to guide Donovan and help prepare him for the drift, but strange events begin happening to him, culminating in a tragic event that turns his life upside down, opening up a new world he never even knew existed. Donovan will have to become much more than the normal teenager he longs to be and learn about his unusual and unexplainable power and how to control it - or else put his friends and himself in danger.
About the Author
Anne Nicholas and J.J. Robinson were born to different families on the same day in the same hospital. They have had a lifelong brother-sister relationship and live together in a quaint, rural town far from their childhood homes.
The Drift: Bonded is a 402-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9479-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
