Clayton, NC Author Publishes Novel
February 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMaintown, a new book by Cowl Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Thomas's life is turned upside down after an accident. A non-existent place becomes home after his life is ruined. He finds true love as well as discovering everything he thought he knew was a lie. Thomas finds acceptance with an unknown race. As he learns of a way of life he could have never imagined, he also uncovers hidden agendas that have existed for decades.
Will the new found love and acceptance survive the treachery of the past?
Maintown is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0581-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
