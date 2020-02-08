Barberton, OH Author Publishes Spiritual Book
February 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHis Ultimate Path, a new book by Bernadine Ziegler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
His Ultimate Path teaches us how to understand the messages of the Lord God. He wants your love, and he wants to give his love to all of his children.
The Lord spoke to Bernadine Ziegler and asked her to write and finish his work so all of his children will know he loves them all. Read His Ultimate Path and be inspired.
About the Author
As a young child struggling with epilepsy, Bernadine Ziegler always wrote things down, things she wanted to do but couldn't because she was unhealthy, but when she was cured and found her old writings she decided to have them published. Bernadine lives in Canton, Ohio, with her husband, Mark.
His Ultimate Path is a 246-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-3096-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
