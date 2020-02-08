Foothill, CA Author Publishes Musical Story
February 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSquared Circus, a new book by Mikhail Vlasov, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Once there was a very special circus, with circus performers who were more like family. Each holiday season they always made sure to plan a special celebration…but this year would be different, as a former performer appears with one certain magic spell that could ruin everything.
Squared Circus is an entertaining tale set to music and a ballet.
About the Author
Mikhail Vlasov is an engineer. His work specialty is electronics, education in quantum electronics. He also graduated from musical school. Currently he lives and works in California.
Squared Circus is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-645-0114-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
