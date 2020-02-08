Perio Protect 2020 Annual Meeting in Saint Louis on October 16-17

The October Perio Protect Annual Meeting benefits dentists, periodontists and their office teams with a combination of scientific discoveries, practical implementation, case study applications, compliance tips and patient presentation skills. Attend Perio Protect 2020 to equip and energize your team, help your patients and boost your practice.The annual meeting is the best, most comprehensive Perio Protect seminar offered. If you've already implemented prescription Perio Trays® into your pro­tocols, this meeting can help you take the therapy to the next level for healthier patients and a healthier practice.If you've never attended one of our training programs, this is a perfect opportunity to interact with other doctors and teams who have Perio Protect experience. Time is also reserved for you to meet with your team and consult with the speakers."The Perio Protect seminar was, without a doubt, the best CE course I have been to in my 43 years of practicing. It was better than the last half dozen meetings combined and great for the entire practice." -Dr. Geoffrey Shanklin, Glendale, CALook forward to recommendations to our favorite attractions, restaurants, coffees shops and entertainment while you visit the home of Perio Protect's headquarters.Agenda:Friday:7:30am – Registration and Breakfast8:30-10:00am – Geriatric and Implant Dentistry, Lou Graham DDS10:00-10:30am – BREAK10:30-12:00pm – The Business of Dentistry, Lou Graham DDS12:00-1:15pm – LUNCH1:15-2:30pm – Nailing It : Implementation and Case Acceptance, Liz Nies RDH2:30-2:45 – BREAK2:45-4:00pm – How Do They Do That? An Expert Panel Discussion with Experienced and Successful Practices4:00-4:15pm – BREAK4:15-5:00pm – Marketing Perio Protect in Your Practice, Gary KadiLive Band/Party Offsite 7-11pmSaturday:7:30-8:30am – BREAKFAST8:30-9:45am – Perio Protect Advanced, Duane C. Keller DMD9:45-10:00am – BREAK10:00-12:00pm – Recode for Dentistry: Oral Inflammation and Dementia, Chip Whitney MD12:00-1:15pm – LUNCH1:15 – 3:00pm – Medical Billing, Kandra Sellers