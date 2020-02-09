The Woodlands Lunch Forum to Host Longevity and Health Event February 28th At Amerigo's Grille
February 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsThe Woodlands, Texas – February 9, 2020: Larry Deckerhoff, well-known adviser to companies and entrepreneurs in The Woodlands (Texas), announced the continuation of The Woodlands Lunch Forum with a luncheon event scheduled for Friday, 28 February 2020 at Amerigo's Grille, 25250 Grogans Park Drive in The Woodlands. The Forum is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM and last one and a half hours. Mr. Deckerhoff indicated,
"The theme of this Lunch Forum is Advanced Health for the New Millennium, Immunotherapy and Rejuvenation. Among our featured speakers will be Ralph Fucetola JD, President of The Woodlands' own Institute for Health Research. He will be joined by two experts in rejuvenation and immunotherapies. The short presentations will leave plenty of time to connect and enjoy the extraordinary cuisine at Amerigo's Grille."
The Institute, founded in 1998, focuses on leading-edge, natural and nutritional support for vigorous aging and powerful immunity. The Institute President will introduce advanced approaches to health and longevity through the featured speakers who are positioned to inform and enlighten, in cooperation with NutraSpace, Health Matching Acounts and Natural Solutions Foundation.
Interested participants are requested to RSVP to stephen.contreras1@hotmail.com – the requested donation of $50.00 includes a three course gourmet lunch. Donations in excess of luncheon value are tax-deductible.
The President of the Institute concluded:
"We look forward to a growing presence in The Woodlands community as our alliances with local and regional companies and researchers continue to mature. Our research interests include areas as diverse as longevity nutrition, immunotherapy and autism retrieval."
For Further Information:
ralph.fucetola@gmail.com
732.619.1568
Speakers:
1. Ralph Fucetola JD – President, the Institute for Health Research – www.InHeRe.org
2. Bill Hayes, NutraSpace – www.NutraSpace.com
3. Elliot Gorog, Health Matching Accounts – www.healthmatchingaccounts.com
Contact Information
Ralph Fucetola
Institute of Health Research
7326191568
