AFuzion Launches 2020 Aviation Certification Training Classes Worldwide
February 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAFuzion, the world's largest provider of aviation and avionics development services and training, has launched multiple worldwide training sessions. AFuzion has trained over 24,000 engineers worldwide, which is more than all worldwide competitors combined. AFuzion's training classes cover the following topics plus many more:
AFuzion's training classes will be held in the USA, France, China, Australia, Spain, Korea, and Italy. For course descriptions, see Click here for near-term AFuzion Training Class Details.
Since 1989, AFuzion's engineers comprised the world's largest aviation, avionics and certification training services: 23,000 aviation engineers trained – more than all other competitors COMBINED.
Say's AFuzion's Jack Jones: "AFuzion is the only company permanently chosen by the world's largest conferences, including:
Over 50 public courses each year worldwide (more than all competitors combined) including: DO-178C Training: Avionics Software, DO-254 Training: Avionics Hardware, ARP4754A Training: Aircraft & Avionics Systems, and DO-326A Training: Aviation Cyber-Security.
AFuzion's engineers literally "wrote the book" and our engineers' publications are in use by 95% of the world's avionics companies to achieve FAA certification and EASA certification. AFuzion also provides onsite private training to over 75 companies each year worldwide, and this includes free customization for your specific needs and unlimited attendees, often at no added cost.
Training attendees receive access to the world's largest and most proprietary collection of technical safety-critical whitepapers developed by engineering experts with decades of collective experience. See here for a list of AFuzion's technical whitepapers: Click here to download free AFuzion Technical papers
