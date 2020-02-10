15,100 new IT Jobs created in January according to Janco
February 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT– www.e-janco.com – Over 112,000 new IT jobs were created in the last 12 months. In addition, the pace of hiring has increased significantly since the first of the year.
The CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "92,800 new jobs created in 2019 and the addition of 15,100 new jobs in January indicate the pace of new job creation in the IT job market is increasing. That is well on target to meet our forecast of 114,000 new jobs in 2020." He added, "The focus now is on expanding the executive and senior management teams to drive the implementation of new technologies."
Janulaitis said," Many C-Level executives are concerned about the recent press on the failure of 'Mobile Applications'. They are telling CIOs that failures like the one that happened in Iowa are unacceptable. That along with several recent cyberattacks, is the driving force for adding experienced senior and middle management."
The CEO added "With the high demand for IT pros, the career opportunities outlook for IT professionals continues to be bright. Over the long term we feel that more individuals will look at IT concentrations at the university level. Also, professional trade schools will be able to expand the scope of their training and certification programs. The risk that companies face will be to validate the qualifications of new entrants into the IT job market as IT Pros."
The total IT job market is now over 3.65 million positions within the US. On the downside, the number of Telecommunications positions continues to erode as more of the functions are impacted by AI. A recent press release by Corner Bowl Software , describes how AI and the automation of monitoring and management of telecommunication no longer requires a large staff.
Growth of IT Job Market
In 2019 92,800 new IT jobs were created. Janco estimates that over 114,000 additional new IT jobs will be created in 2020. The IT job market is now at the point where the number of openings exceeds the number of individuals qualified to fill the positions.
Janulaitis said, "Janco has just updated its 310 IT job Descriptions and its IT Hiring Kit in order to facilitate the recruiting process. The key to finding the right talent is to have roles and responsibilities clearly defined." In addition, he stated, "Compliance will be more of an issue in 2020 than this year with the new CCPA mandates that went into effect on January 1st. Another factor is the move towards Blockchain and DLT technology. To that end, Janco released a major update to its Compliance Management Kit and a new Blockchain Job Description Bundle last week. We believe that many of new positions created in 2020 will be driven by both compliance mandates and Blockchain applications."
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs. The firm publishes a series of IT and business Infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, IT Job Descriptions, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
