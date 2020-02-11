Houston, TX Author Publishes Novel
A likeable and colorful person, Alexander DeLarge is loved by many readers when A Clockwork Orange ends. But, what happens to Alex next?
A Clockwork Orange: The Continuance explores Alex's life after recovering from his stay in the hospital. The mystery begins…
About the Author
Sean Aramesh was raised in Texas. He was always a happy-go-lucky kid. He hated being cooped up indoors. After his homework was complete, he enjoyed being outside and free. As an adult, he now lives in a beautiful home surrounded by a secret garden. He enjoys gardening, basketball, and skateboarding. A gifted musician, he also enjoys privately playing multiple instruments including the guitar, harmonica, and percussion as well as played and writing his own lyrics.
Aramesh has earned his degree in Phlembotomy and Medical Assisting. He has worked in the medical industry for many years and now works for a family business managing a large company.
A Clockwork Orange: The Continuance is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0420-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
