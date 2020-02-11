Collingswood, NJ Author Publishes Suspense Novel
February 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Touchman Murders, a new book by Gerald C. Davis, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A serial murderer is on the loose in the ghetto and the city is on alert. The Touchman Murders tracks the developments in the homeless community in a fast-paced chase from a homeless camp to the courtroom. Tensions are mounting as the events gain national attention and the murders continue.
About the Author
Gerald C. Davis is a native of Philadelphia who provides an in depth look into an urban environment where he has spent a majority of his time for the last decade. With his first novel, he relies on that background to tell his tale. Davis is a fitness enthusiast and has lived in South Jersey for the past forty years while raising four children.
The Touchman Murders is a 514-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6794-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us