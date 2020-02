Collingswood, NJ Author Publishes Suspense Novel

The Touchman Murders, a new book by Gerald C. Davis, has been released by RoseDog Books.A serial murderer is on the loose in the ghetto and the city is on alert. The Touchman Murders tracks the developments in the homeless community in a fast-paced chase from a homeless camp to the courtroom. Tensions are mounting as the events gain national attention and the murders continue.About the AuthorGerald C. Davis is a native of Philadelphia who provides an in depth look into an urban environment where he has spent a majority of his time for the last decade. With his first novel, he relies on that background to tell his tale. Davis is a fitness enthusiast and has lived in South Jersey for the past forty years while raising four children.The Touchman Murders is a 514-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6794-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com