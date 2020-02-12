Spartan Net Names Bill Knapp New Vice President of Business Development
February 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsEAST LANSING, Michigan, Feb. 12, 2020 - Spartan Net, a Michigan-based internet service provider that delivers Gigabit fiber internet in Lansing, Grand Rapids and now metro Detroit, welcomes Bill Knapp as the new vice president of Business Development.
Knapp comes to Spartan Net from NuWave Technology Partners where he served as the vice president of Sales and Marketing and eight years previously with his consultancy, 4Point Solutions. In these and positons previously, Knapp has brought a value to organizations seeking process organizational development in total quality management, market expansion, and business development in attaining stage two growth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our team," said Richard Laing, President of Spartan Net. "He is an accomplished business professional with significant leadership and business development expertise. He brings extensive experience in the industry and I am looking forward to see the new heights we'll achieve with Bill on the team."
In every endeavor, Knapp has delivered on his experience in the technology sector and a wide variety of industries locally and internationally. It was in 2001 when Knapp first met and worked with Richard Laing and Raji Uppal as they were launching Spartan Net.
"The internet was young and becoming a daily staple for MSU students to meet their needs for studying, and just as important, their burning desire for gaming and ultra-high speed content delivery. Spartan Net's philosophy of 'Going One Step Further' when it came to unlimited bandwidth seemed radical at the time. Yet, it was this core value that led Spartan Net to become the first Gigabit internet provider in the state of Michigan and I immediately became a raging fan," commented Knapp.
"Now, after years of friendship and with Spartan Net's enviable expansion into advanced technologies for property owners and residents alike, I am thrilled to be on the team…helping our clients to sleigh the internet beast to live comfortably in a digital world with full access and without worries."
With increased demand for high-speed internet and connected information technology solutions in the multifamily market, Spartan Net continues to expand. Knapp will work to amplify Spartan Net's presence and partnerships across the region.
For more information, visit https://www.spartan-net.com
ABOUT SPARTAN NET
Spartan Net, founded in 2001, is the largest residential Fiber internet service provider in the state of Michigan servicing over 130 communities with Gigabit fiber internet. Spartan Fiber provides an unrestricted 1,000 megabits per second, pure fiber internet service to apartment, condominium and mixed-use developments. Spartan Net's turnkey solutions assist in solving the often-challenging problem of keeping communities on the cutting edge whilst delivering exceptional customer service and support to residents, owners and managers. Additional Spartan Net services consist of construction consulting, security, door entry and access, voice over IP and television services.
Contact Information
Erika Greco
Spartan Net
517-679-6331
