Highland Heights, KY Author Publishes Novel
February 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Dark Goddess, a new book by Queen Zoaya Counts, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Dark Goddess was inspired by the author's love of snakes and her initiation in Voodoo. It is centered around the energy of the dark spirits and how they only want a chance to survive. She hopes to educate people and correct common misconceptions of Voodoo and its practices.
Much of this book springs from the author's connections to Lilith and information that was revealed to her in a dream. Lilith and Adam were the first woman and man. Hopefully, the story revealed in this book will inspire the world to research the story of Lilith and to learn that our ancestors and where we came from plays a significant role in our daily life.
About the Author
Queen Zoaya Counts has been following her way of life of honoring the Ancestors and the Lwas for over seventeen years. She loves reading, writing, and studying all African traditional religions. She is a spiritual helper, though not a psychic, and performs consultations to help others. Counts has had several rites of passage in Voodoo and Palo Mayombe. She loves snakes, especially her pet, Kalfou.
The Dark Goddess is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6910-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
