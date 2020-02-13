Griddly Games' Egg-cellent STEAM Kit Hops Into Easter Baskets
February 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsThis year, Easter eggs can get egg-stra-ordinarily fun as Griddly Games times the nationwide promotion of its newest science-activity-craft kit, Just Add Egg! This egg-ceptional new STEAM kit, the fifth product in Griddly Games' signature "Just Add _____" line of science and art kits, is now available for purchase everywhere. Egg is the latest "ingredient" to be "added" to Griddly's most successful product series, that already includes the multi-award-winning STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) kits: Just Add Milk, Just Add Sun, Just Add Glue and Just Add Sugar.
Just Add Egg (MSRP $29.95 for ages 5 and up) is the egg-citing new kit that is an egg-cellent way for science to be egg-ceptionally fun. Like all of the Just Add kits, this product comes with everything you need except for the adding ingredient. This time, add egg for multiple bio-organic experiments and art activities. Just Add Egg is the eco-friendly kit that will inspire any artist or scientist. Enjoy making up to five different egg-speriments and seven different art egg-tivities including making your own dinosaur egg, egg shell geode, or even make an egg totally disappear!
Reisa Schwartzman, founder and president of Griddly Games, said, "Expanding off of our Just Add (blank) kits, we continue to develop more activity-based products that encourage and engage children, boys and girls, about the fun and interest in science."
Just Add Egg joins Griddly Games' family of award winning products that include Just Add Milk, Just Add Sun, Just Add Glue, Just Add Sugar, Rocket Lander, Show Me The Kwan, Wise Alec™ board game, Wise Alec™ Junior, Wise Alec™ Expansion Packs (Body Works, Bright Ideas, Civilize This, Nature Nuts, and Sports Buffs), Oversight, Rainbows and Storms, Words of the Wise and Chronicles of the Mind.
About Griddly Games: We are the creators, manufacturers and marketers of original games and activity kits that are designed for the entire "grid" of people. Our mission is to inspire creativity, imagination, out-of-the-box learning, healthy living and lively interaction through the fun of games and activities. Our multi-award-winning line of STEAM (Science. Technology. Engineering. Art. Math) activity kits and STEM games continues to "Just Add" more and more new "ingredients" that cultivate natural curiosities and memorable experiences. All of our products inspire and engage people in a lifetime of play and learning about themselves and their limitless capabilities. The company, based in Richmond, near Vancouver, British Columbia, was founded in 2007 by Reisa Schwartzman, a mother of three boys, who took it upon herself to deliver wholesome family fun that multiple ages could enjoy at once. Griddly Games' instills a strict company philosophy to encourage social interaction, learning, strategy and challenges that anyone (from across the grid) can enjoy. To discover more about Griddly Games, visit www.griddlygames.com and get all of the most up-to-date, immediate information by interacting with the company on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
Griddly Games, Inc.
203-292-6280
Contact Us
