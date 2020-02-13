White Plains, NY Author Publishes Book on Tort Law
February 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTort Law and How It's Tied to Our Culture, a new book by M. Stuart Madden, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tort Law and How It's Tied to Our Culture is a socio-legal history of the norms, customs, and eventual private laws of civil remedies for wrongs, or Tort. Oliver Wendell Holmes described law as "a grand anthropological document." This can be said with even greater force of Tort Law, the most dynamic field within the Common Law. Whether in the form of an unwritten lesson of a myth or folktales, or rendered as written law, Tort Law reflects a culture's superego, a guide to what individuals ought forego doing in the interest of a community's safety, dignity, and prosperity. The work provides an entertaining and scholarly tour of Tort Law from its beginnings in the unwritten oral traditions of folktale and myth, through the ancient law codes of Mesopotamia and the cohering work of the Greeks and the codifications of the Romans and later Gothic groups, to early religious recitations of behavioral ethics. Separate treatment is afforded the vital role of the Common Law in an increasingly statutory age, exemplary or punitive damages, and the congruence between the application of tort-type remedies in the English-speaking Common Law nations and the significant number of Civil Code nations applying law more directly descended from Roman Law and the Napoleonic Code.
About the Author
M. Stuart Madden is Past Distinguished Professor of Law at Pace University School of Law. He continues to research, write, and publish on legal matters with a recent emphasis on Ancient Law, Ethics, and Socioeconomics. His publications have been relied upon in numerous judicial decisions and academic articles. He lives in White Plains, New York, with his wife, Sandra, with whom he enjoys native gardening of nectar and pollen-producing plants, and also home renovation.
Tort Law and How It's Tied to Our Culture is a 342-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8978-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
