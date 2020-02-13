Spectrum Technologies Welcomes Abhijit Sant as Sr Vice President of SAP Practice
February 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSunnyvale, CA Feb 13, 2020 - Spectrum Technologies LLC, a leading provider of highly specialized services in the field of Customer Experience(CX), especially Sales Performance Management (SPM), today announced the appointment of Mr. Abhijit Sant as Sr. Vice President of SAP Practice. In addition to general executive responsibilities, he will be responsible for providing sales leadership, driving revenue, overseeing project deliveries, and ensuring customer success.
An SPM industry veteran, Abhijit joins Spectrum from SAP (earlier CallidusCloud). He started his SPM career 20 years ago at CallidusCloud (now SAP) where he took on a variety of roles with expanding responsibilities. As one of the early members of the Professional Services team at CallidusCloud, he played a key role in implementing Truecomp version 1.0 for several enterprise customers. Soon after, he was responsible for setting up the offshore delivery team for CallidusCloud while leading the implementation teams for mid-size enterprise customers. In his most recent role as Vice President at SAP, he led the technical sales and business development initiatives for the North American market.
"With 20 years of experience in designing, implementing and selling SAP's Commissions Software across a wide range of industries, Abhijit will play a key role in Spectrum's growth. Armed with an intimate understanding of sales performance challenges, superior knowledge of SAP's Commission software and strong passion for customer success, he is just the right candidate to lead our SAP practice. I am excited to have Abhijit on the team and looking forward to seeing our customers and partners benefit from his experiences.", comments Maneesh Gupta, Managing Partner at Spectrum Technologies.
Abhijit Sant adds, "Over the last ten years, I have seen Spectrum build a brand that stands for top notch SPM consulting services and laser sharp customer focus. I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and experiences to help Spectrum expand the SAP practice. I am very excited about working with an immensely talented and passionate group of individuals that is Team Spectrum"
ABOUT SPECTRUM
Spectrum is a global leader in Corporate and Sales Performance Management Services, implementing technology solutions for mid-large enterprises. A team of highly skilled professionals dedicated to SPM and CPM, Spectrum helps organizations in selecting and implementing the software platforms, for Commission Administration, Quota Management, Territory Management, Reporting, and Financial Planning. Armed with strong partnerships with industry leaders such as SAP, Varicent, Xactly and Jedox, and its offshore delivery center in Mumbai, Spectrum has helped more than hundred companies with their SPM and CPM journey.
For more information regarding Spectrum's services, please visit www.spectrumtek.com.
