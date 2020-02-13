Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Book for Teachers
February 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTeacher Notes, a new book by Mattie Sullivan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Teacher Notes reminds teachers to stay the course and grow in their craft. Mattie Sullivan began compiling this book when she trained new teachers. She wanted to keep notes of important small things they should know and remember. These notes and reminders will work for new and seasoned teachers, providing a smile and reassurance.
About the Author
Mattie Sullivan has taught as an English teacher in public education for over twenty years, and she's loved every minute of it. Her students have excelled both academically and emotionally. She has her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education from Indiana University and her Master of Science degree in Education: Curriculum Design from Walden University.
Sullivan is a proud mother of three professional educators-Tracy (Special Education, Jobs Coach); Michael (High School Principal and Administrator); and Vanessa (Reading/English Teacher.) Sullivan has also been an ordained Minister and Church Pastor over twenty years.
Teacher Notes is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6451-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
