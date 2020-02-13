San Diego, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
February 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInto the Vivid Light and the Reckoning, a new book by Lance R. Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Have you ever found yourself wondering why you are here? Do you question if God exists? Lance R. Martin seeks to answer those and other spiritual questions through his personal spiritual events in Into the Vivid Light and the Reckoning.
While in prison, captive for over a quarter century, Martin's only view to the outside world came through a small color TV. Unlike the outside world, overtaken by advancements in science and technology, Martin was able to call on the forces of God and, in doing so, experienced several spiritual visions in his life. Follow along with Martin as he walks you through his journey in finding God and connecting with His Spirit in a way you may have never thought possible!
About the Author
In addition to writing his memoir, Lance R. Martin enjoys writing manuals and is currently working on two manuals titled, "The King of Combat: Tactics and Conditioning Manual" and "The King of Football: An Essential Coaches Manual." When Martin is not writing, he enjoys studying Constitutional Law and believes that "Knowledge is Power."
Into the Vivid Light and the Reckoning is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8635-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
