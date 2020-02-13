MoloLamken LLP Announces New Partners
February 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News(New York, February 13, 2020) – The national litigation boutique MoloLamken LLP is pleased to announce that Rémy Gerbay, Michelle Parthum, and Lauren Weinstein have been named partners in the firm, effective February 3, 2020.
Dr. Rémy Gerbay is an international arbitration lawyer trained in the U.K., U.S., France, and Switzerland. He has experience with ICC, LCIA, UNCITRAL, Swiss Chambers, DIAC, and ICSID arbitration. Prior to joining MoloLamken, Dr. Gerbay practiced at leading U.K. litigation law firms and was Deputy Registrar of the LCIA. Dr. Gerbay holds a permanent academic appointment at Queen Mary University of London, where he is the director of an LL.M. program in international arbitration. He has been named a Future Leader of Arbitration by Who's Who Legal. He holds an LL.M. from Georgetown University Law Center, where he was a Fulbright Scholar, a Ph.D. from University of London, and a Masters in Public International Law from University of Geneva. Dr. Gerbay is admitted to practice in New York, Washington, D.C., and the U.K.
Michelle Parthum's practice focuses on trial and appellate litigation and investigations. She represents clients before federal and state courts in a variety of business disputes and has particular experience in securities-related litigation. She has tried cases in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and is a member of that Court's Trial Bar. Prior to joining MoloLamken, Ms. Parthum was an associate at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and served as a law clerk to the Honorable Edward C. Prado of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Ms. Parthum has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star and is a summa cum laude graduate of Washington University School of Law. Ms. Parthum is admitted in New York and Illinois.
Lauren Weinstein's practice focuses on trial and appellate litigation, covering a broad array of subject matters with particular experience in antitrust and securities suits. Prior to joining MoloLamken, Ms. Weinstein served as a law clerk to the Honorable M. Margaret McKeown of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and to the Honorable John G. Koeltl of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. She has been recognized as a Rising Star by Legal 500 and a Top Lawyer Under 40 by the Hispanic National Bar Association. Ms. Weinstein is a graduate of Harvard Law School and was a Fulbright Scholar. Ms. Weinstein is admitted in New York and Washington, D.C.
About MoloLamken
MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes, and white collar defense and investigations in the trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as arbitral forums. The firm's international client base includes leading corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives, and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., MoloLamken represents clients around the world in some of the most significant disputes and investigations in the U.S. today.
