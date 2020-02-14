The green future of the packaging industry / How Liquid Glass marches into battle against plastic waste
February 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe packaging industry is currently facing one of the biggest challenges in its own history. While new packaging policies initiate active steps against the massive pollution of the environment, the existence of innumerable companies is threatened by the mandated abandonment of plastic as a material for disposable packaging. Alternative solutions must meet demands on both hygiene and environmental compatibility and still be financially realizable. The sustainable np-Liquid Glass technology promises a real breakthrough.
An environmentally friendly alternative that even made it into space
The perfect solution to the worldwide problem with plastic packaging would be a natural product that is free of toxic substances, 100% degradable and able to coat paper, cardboard, or wood-packaging with a layer that protects the material against liquids, smells, or gases.
This is where the unique np-Liquid Glass technology made by the German company nanopool comes into play: The coating is based on silicon dioxide and has already proven its applicability in many sectors such as the food industry, health care and even in aeronautics. Nearly all surfaces can be coated with an ultrathin layer as a long-term protection against humidity, dirt, corrosion, and other influences, without changing the visual appearance, hand-feel, or smell of the refined material. Even bacteria cannot adhere anymore. The food safety of this technology has already been confirmed by accredited institutes.
This makes the solution applicable for all utilization within the packaging industry. Whether it's for egg cartons, paper straws, or fast food-boxes, the np-Liquid Glass technology stabilizes and provides hydrophobic and oleophobic features to packaging of any kind.
Industry or private label: Becoming a team of green heroes
The method has already been honoured with several environmental and innovation awards such as the well sought-after Frost & Sullivan „Best Practice Award", the „Green Hero", and the science award "land of ideas" („Land der Ideen"). For the latter, the application "Liquid Glass against hospital germs" has even been designated national winner in the category "science".
The fact that germs can no longer adhere to a surface which has been coated with np-Liquid Glass is of major importance in the current battle against plastic waste. It turns simple paper and cardboard packaging into save and hygienic alternatives and thus has the power to lead the packaging industry onto new ways away from a crisis.
With a wide spread of this gentle, yet highly effective technology the company nanopool wants to contribute to finding solutions in the global waste- and environmental crisis.
While many companies are now busy green-washing their products and trying to hop on the current „eco-train", the eco-friendly approach has been at the core of nanopool right from its beginning. Now it is time to pass on the green heart.
No matter if it is for industry customers, end consumers, or retailers who seek a private label – the np-Liquid Glass technology offers custom-made solutions for anyone. "Growing to become one team of green heroes", is the motto.
