Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Poetry
February 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoney, Glory and Quality P*ssy, a new book by Nathan el, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the author: "Yeah…ok, as conceited as the title may be, I never actually got any of those.
So please hold your judgment until page 2!
Now,
Take a break from everything,
Have a chat.
The Devil complains
Give it a read, you can't look bad
When compared to the worst…
If it's not for you,
That's alright too.
But pry too deep and you might come to
Sympathize with those who learned
Something they shouldn't have…"
Money, Glory and Quality P*ssy is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6229-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
