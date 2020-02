Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Poetry

Money, Glory and Quality P*ssy, a new book by Nathan el, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.From the author: "Yeah…ok, as conceited as the title may be, I never actually got any of those.So please hold your judgment until page 2!Now,Take a break from everything,Have a chat.The Devil complainsGive it a read, you can't look badWhen compared to the worst…If it's not for you,That's alright too.But pry too deep and you might come toSympathize with those who learnedSomething they shouldn't have…"Money, Glory and Quality P*ssy is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6229-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com