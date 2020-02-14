Sedgwick, ME Author Publishes Novel
February 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Scotsman, a new book by Margaret Gray Pert, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As the threat of a takeover of the British Crown by the Puritan Leader, Oliver Cromwell, draws nearer, George Gray decides to leave home with his cousin to join King Charles II's army despite his mother's premonition that her son will never return home. George meets several men along the way who he bonds with as they all do everything they can to defeat the Puritan army and survive another day. However, when George and his friends are captured after the King's Army is defeated in the Battle of Dunbar, Scotland, their future is uncertain. The men face many hardships as they are transported together, along with many other Scotsman, across land and sea, finally arriving in The New World. Follow George Gray through his story of indentured servitude and adjusting to a world much different from the one he grew up in.
About the Author
Author Margaret Gray Pert's fascination with genealogy led her to trace her family back to a George Gray who was born on November 24, 1630 in Scotland. This story is a fictionalized version of her ancestor's journey from Scotland to America.
The Scotsman is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8269-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us