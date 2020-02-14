Swiss Author Publishes Book on Religion and Science
February 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWill We Free Ourselves from Religions?, a new book by Ettore Falconieri, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Will We Free Ourselves from Religions? Explores the relationship between religion science through the ages. As we grow in scientific knowledge, do we still need supernatural explanations for natural phenomena? Is there a place for religion in this scientific new world?
About the Author
Ettore Falconieri is a writer, book collector, and businessman. He has authored three books on religion.
Will We Free Ourselves from Religions? is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2010-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
