Corona Virus Focus of 2020 Edition Disaster Recovery / Business Continuity Plan Released by Janco
February 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT– Janco Associates, Inc. (Janco) www.e-janco.com), announced today the release of the 2020 Edition of its Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Template. The focus of this update addresses pandemic issues raised by the Corona Virus. The plan now has a modular structure that integrates with Janco's IT Security, Infrastructure Policies, Audit programs, Safety Program, and related job descriptions.
The CEO of Janco, M. Victor Janulaitis said, "Most enterprises already have disaster recovery and business continuity plans in place. What is missing in many of those plans is a direct focus on the implication of a pandemic on an international scale." He added," Even if the pandemic is isolated to a single country, the implications of closed supply chains can cause companies to be unable to have the necessary parts and products that depend on manufacturing overseas. With that in mind, the DR/BC template now includes a Pandemic Planning Checklist and a Vendor Partner DB/BC questionnaire."
This core electronic document is over 160 pages. In addition, there are over 50 pages of additional supporting materials that can be used by companies to update their existing DR/BC plans. Being modular in nature Janco's full plan does not need to be implemented. Rather components of the DR/BC plan can be extracted and added to existing plans.
The 2020 Edition has detail DR/BC activation procedures as well as twenty-four (24) electronic forms. Several are focused on websites that are informational and e-commerce based.
Janco's Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Template provide clear examples of how to create a DRP/BCP for any organizations. It is a model any sized organization can use. It is comprehensive without being wordy or pedantic. The process created is concise and easily understood by all employees. The template has checklists and examples of what is needed to get systems and networks back in working order quickly. Janco's work with clients who have suffered closures due loss of remote manufacturing sources, fires, earthquakes, floods, tornados, hurricanes and other. The template is the blueprint that can be used by any organization.
The Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Template is available in electronic download format for only $499. To order the Template and to learn more about other Janco's publications and products visit our web site.
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs. The firm publishes a series of IT and business Infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, IT Job Descriptions, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
