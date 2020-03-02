Intrafocus offers a free pilot service for QuickScore
March 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsIntrafocus is offering to build a free pilot using QuickScore for anyone interested in KPI management. QuickScore is a world-acclaimed KPI management solution used at both enterprise and small to medium-sized business level. The software allows users to build comprehensive scorecards from existing KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and then aggregate them into useful dashboards and final reports.
"QuickScore is reasonably intuitive to use," says Clive Keyte, Director at Intrafocus "but to really get a feel for the software it is important to view your own data as a set of KPIs, scorecards, dashboards and reports. So we now provide a free service to take a set of existing KPIs and build a pilot system."
The service is very simple:
1. Take out a free trial of QuickScore
2. Send Intrafocus some data. A spreadsheet, presentation or report.
3. Intrafocus will make an assessment and use the data to build a pilot.
The pilot can then be viewed online or you can ask Intrafocus to provide a short demonstration. If the system is a good fit for your organisation, Intrafocus will then provide some training sessions, which are also free of charge, and you are good to go.
About Intrafocus
Intrafocus is a business-performance management consultancy and software reseller. QuickScore™ is a KPI and scorecard management system linking KPIs to goals, strategic objectives, and initiatives or projects. Intrafocus runs balanced scorecard and strategy workshops to help organisations build, implement and manage strategy. The software is used by companies, large and small, across the world. The software can be easily integrated into any strategic planning process or added later as a management tool. Intrafocus supplies QuickScore™ to Europe, The Middle East and Africa.
Contact Information
Clive Keyte
Intrafocus Limited
