Kamuela, HI Author Publishes Novel
February 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife's Continuous Journey, a new book by Lorna Laikupu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kat and Manny are childhood friends whose lives revolve around Hawaii's plantation industry, their community, and the rich culture that is always present on the islands. When their family and friends, those living in the plantation community, start getting sick with incurable and deadly diseases, Kat and Manny decide to investigate the cause.
At the very start of their investigation they encounter suspicious behavior from the lunas, the plantation bosses, and other men. Kat and Manny are in great danger. However, this does not stop the two of them. The love they have for their people is greater than the risk to their lives.
Embarking on this journey, Kat and Manny both discover new information about themselves, as well as new revelations of love, friends, and mistrust. Kat and Manny will learn secrets of plantation living and what it takes to be an advocate on behalf of the workers and their families. This journey will forever change their lives and inspire an appreciation for the aina, the land, and all it offers
About the Author
Lorna Laikupu was born and raised in Hawaii. As a practicing nurse, she still sees the effects of the pesticides used in Hawaii's plantation days. Lorna and her husband currently have three sons, one daughter, five grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and several Hanaii (adopted) children. Lorna and her family now live on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Life's Continuous Journey is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9487-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
