Willoughby, OH Author Publishes Memoir
February 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Emotional Sides of My Story, a new book by Tricia Fowler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Emotional Sides of My Story is about how mental and sexual abuse can lead a person to believe that they are worthless. Fowler, through her own experiences as a survivor of abuse, hopes to show anyone struggling in life that regardless of what they have been told or how they have been treated, that they do matter and do deserve happiness. She believes that life doesn't start until you decide to live it. She hopes to show people that they alone can control how they feel about themselves and they alone can decide their worth as a person.
About the Author
Tricia Fowler has two friends who were there when she wasn't there for herself, Cheryl Rossi and Patti Scime. They are her angels and they share a special bond. She is proud of her time in the Army and though she is now retired, she will never regret serving. She's also proud that she's earned her black belt in Tae Kwon Do. She's not practicing anymore, but hopes to return to martial arts soon.
The Emotional Sides of My Story is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8986-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
