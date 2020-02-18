Medfield, MA Author Publishes Suspense Novel
Fiona O'Halloran is a strong, smart police officer in the hard-hitting region of South Boston. She's a mother of three, a loving wife to the handsome Liam, and a dedicated member of the police force.
After witnessing a bank robbery gone south, and recognizing one of the perpetrators, Fiona and Liam embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to Alaska to visit Liam's best friend. But Fiona sees the bank robber in Alaska – or is it just her imagination? Will she and Liam be able to survive an attack that leaves them stranded in the wilderness of Alaska? Does the bank robbery have anything to do with the growing number of missing teenage girls in the Boston area?
Find out by diving into the suspenseful pages of Under the Hidden Moon.
About the Author
Jennifer Shaw Cronin lives in a small Massachusetts town, with her husband, Tom, their oldest stepdaughter, a 15-year-old Golden Retriever, and three goats. Cronin has one daughter and a two-year-old grandson and is stepmother to three daughters. She has been the animal control officer in their town for over 35 years. Cronin is on the board of directors for the Animal Control Association of Massachusetts, a volunteer at the animal shelter she was instrumental in founding and is the Friends of the Library, Executive Boards, recording secretary.
Cronin feels deeply for victims of human sex trafficking. Child sex trafficking has been reported in every single U.S. state. Today, the average age of child sex trafficking victims is only 15, as reported by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It is Cronin's wish to spread awareness on this tragic topic. Please visit the NCMEC's website, missingkids.com, to learn more.
Under the Hidden Moon is a 228-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6251-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
