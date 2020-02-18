Columbia, MO Author Publishes Novel
February 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAaron's Shadow, a new book by R.A. Bates, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Have you ever desperately wanted something so bad that you will do whatever it takes to gain that desire?
Aaron has fallen guilty to this. But his desire is to learn a magic trick – simple and innocent enough, right? But there is a serious darkness to this magic trick that could potentially ruin other's lives, such as his beloved childhood crush, Effie.
In this page-turning thriller, Aaron's story will make you question if what we desire the most is actually what is best for us.
About the Author
R.A. Bates graduated from Colombia College. Bates has overcome many tragedies in his life, such as cancer and a temporary loss of vision, but persevered through it all. He writes many poems and short stories.
Aaron's Shadow is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6207-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
