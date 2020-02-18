Albany, MN Author Publishes Christian Fiction
February 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Prophet and the Warrior, a new book by Richard H. Grabmeier, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Prophet and the Warrior is historical fiction that follows the Biblical texts of the books of Moses as presented in the King James Bible. This novel enhances the various stories by adding dialogue and expanding the role of various characters. It occasionally diverges from the Biblical text when an alternative context seems more logical to the author. Richard H. Grabmeier's own religious experience prompted him to read the Bible with a more critical eye.
About the Author
Richard H. Grabmeier served as a military instructor and technical writer with the rank of Staff Sergeant during service at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and in Saigon, Vietnam, in the late 1950s. His civilian career as a technical instructor and writer, heavy equipment supervisor, and equipment designer spanned thirty years. During that time he taught the construction of early computer memory systems, supervised crews of up to forty men, and controlled a one-million-dollar budget.
Richard is currently in the process of writing a few other novels and a self-help book.
The Prophet and the Warrior is a 408-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0390-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
