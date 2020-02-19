Achieve Academics Becomes Livius In Boston-Based Test Prep Company's Expansion To Third Region In Six Months
February 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News2/19/2020 - Boston, MA - Achieve Academics, the Plymouth, MN academic tutoring and test prep center, is now Livius, marking the company's expansion to a third U.S. region in the last six months. In addition to bringing Livius to the Twin Cities area, the move bolsters curriculum and programmatic support for students of both businesses.
"Throughout these last 10 years we built Achieve Academics into a staple of the local community and beyond, and we're so excited by what this next phase of growth will bring," said Jennifer Paidosh, former owner of Achieve Academics. Paidosh has joined the Livius team and will stay on as Plymouth Regional Director.
The transition builds on Achieve Academics' expert ACT program and student services by integrating Livius' 35 years of industry-backed tutoring and test prep methodology. Livius has built its name on proven performance, aiding students in achieving more than 1,000 perfect SAT and ACT scores, guiding several thousand Ivy League acceptances, and earning an average of $30,000 in merit-based scholarships per student. In addition, they provide in-school test prep support to students through partner programs and teacher training.
Neil Khaund, Livius CEO, shared about the transition: "Under the dedicated stewardship of Jennifer Paidosh, we're thrilled to bring Livius to the Twin Cities region, where we'll continue to uphold and expand Achieve Academics' decade of incredible work. We're especially pleased to acquire one of the industry's best ACT curricula, which will enable us to share even more academic resources and programs with Livius families."
ABOUT LIVIUS
Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Livius has over 35 years of experience providing results-driven tutoring, test prep, and college admission programs to students and families. The company's expert strategies for SAT and ACT test prep, including the Livius 8+ Methodology for Score Improvement, are paired with a dedication to service and relationship-building with families in an approach that's unique to the industry.
