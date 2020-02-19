Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Youth Sports Book
February 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYour Guide in Youth Sports, a new book by John A. DeAngelo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When your child begins to get interested in sports, it can be a daunting task to know how to get started and what to look for in an organization and coach. With thirty-eight years of experience in youth sports, coach John A. DeAngelo's guide will help parents think about the right age for their children to get involved, what sports to try, and how to keep a strong school-sports balance. DeAngelo also gives insight on whether travel leagues are right for your child and whether you should coach your child's teams.
If you're a parent getting involved in youth sports for the first time or know a parent who is, this guide will be indispensable.
About the Author
John A. DeAngelo was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and still lives in the house he grew up in. He began coaching youth sports in 1980 as a junior in high school, helping out with an in-house league at his parish. When he started, the team was 0-4. The team won its next five games and he realized the players were listening to him. Forty years later, he is still coaching and enjoying it.
Your Guide in Youth Sports is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6965-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
