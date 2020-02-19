MasterPieces Unleashes Line of Clifford The Big Red Dog® Products at Toy Fair 2020
February 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsMasterPieces, Inc. today announced that it is set to debut its line of games and puzzles for Clifford The Big Red Dog® as a part of the company's new license agreement with Scholastic Entertainment Inc.
MasterPieces, which is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year, will "unleash" its Clifford The Big Red Dog games and puzzles as a part of its largest product display ever at the International Toy Fair in New York, held Feb. 22-25 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.
"We are thrilled to welcome MasterPieces to our Clifford family as they celebrate their 25th anniversary," says Lynne Karppi, Director Creative Licensing at Scholastic Entertainment. "The new Clifford The Big Red Dog TV series focuses on imaginative play and storytelling, making MasterPieces and its great range of products the perfect partner for games and puzzles!"
The new products, which should be in stores for Spring 2020, include:
About Master Pieces:
Celebrating its 25th Anniversary! MasterPieces Inc. was founded by David Rolls, former 8-year professional baseball player for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers organizations, in 1995 with a passion to serve diverse retail markets and partner with evergreen brands and top puzzle artists. Twenty-five years later, MasterPieces has established itself as the market leader for combining the best quality products with the best value. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, MasterPieces reputation for producing innovative and high-quality products has propelled its global growth and the company's commitment to ensuring great value and superior customer support has earned its dedicated, worldwide customer loyalty. MasterPieces creates some of the world most elegant puzzles and innovative packaging, as well as toys and gifts, while also partnering with brands such as Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Hershey's, John Wayne, Realtree, and Warner Bros., as well as sports licensing with MLB, NFL, NCAA, and NHL organizations. For more information about MasterPieces, visit the company website at MasterPiecesInc and for the most immediate information and interaction with the company, please like and follow MasterPieces on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Scholastic Entertainment:
Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, brings quality, family-oriented content across multiple platforms to audiences across the globe. Among its award-winning productions are the animated series Clifford The Big Red Dog®, The Magic School Bus® and The Magic School Bus®: Rides Again as well as the Goosebumps® film franchise and live-action series. With several feature films and both live-action and animated series in development, Scholastic Entertainment continues to build celebrated children's brands worldwide.
