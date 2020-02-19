Australian Economist & Author Publishes Book on Global Financial Crisis
February 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt Wasn't Wall Street's Fault: Para-Macroeconomics with the "Out of Thin Air" Factor, a new book by Bruce Scott McWilliam, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It Wasn't Wall Street's Fault: Para-Macroeconomics with the "Out of Thin Air" Factor is a book by Australian Economist Bruce Scott McWilliam. He advised the White House on 31 January 2009 through the United States Embassy in Canberra Australia on the solution to rescue the U. S. Economy. That advice was taken up by the U. S. Federal Reserve from 18 March 2009.
The book's revelations include:
About the Author
Author and economist Bruce Scott McWilliam studied at The University of Sydney in the 1960's where he was conferred a Bachelor of Economics degree. He has had a successful business career and has been Managing Director of many family private companies.
It Wasn't Wall Street's Fault: Para-Macroeconomics with the "Out of Thin Air" Factor is a 150-page hardcover with a retail price of $38.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0137-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us