Coloma, WI Author Publishes Novel
February 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Musing's Blue, a new book by Tom Lynch Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
A Musing's Blue is the story of a man who finds himself over the rainbow, and all the magical people, places, and things he discovers. But, most of all, it is about how a childish perspective is an ever-kept treasure of innocence.
About the Author
Tom Lynch Jr. is a man who has discovered that the treasure he thought he had lost was the one that he can never truly lose, knowing a rainbow's way and within all that is the canvas of his life he is both the wise man on the mountain and the weary traveler seeking him.
A Musing's Blue is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0247-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
