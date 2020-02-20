Gulfport, MS Author Publishes Humor Book
February 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDon's John Jokes: Adult Rated, a new book by Don Thompson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Don Thompson has always loved telling jokes. He used to have an uncle who owned a barber shop and would visit him there a couple times a month. They would sit and tell jokes. When his uncle passed away, Thompson's sister asked him to tell one of their jokes as he was being laid to rest. Don's John Jokes is a collection of the jokes he has been telling for many years.
About the Author
Don Thompson is a World War II veteran. Although he has been blind for 17 years, he leads a very full life. He loved to go camping and has traveled to many different countries.
Don's John Jokes: Adult Rated is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6844-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
