First Transit Successfully Completes Management Project with MiBus of Panama
February 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPANAMA CITY — First Transit announces the completion of its management project with Mass Transportation of Panama (TMPSA), operator of MiBus.
In four years, First Transit's partnership with TMPSA improved the service levels, safety and reliability of MiBus operations:
First Transit worked with 5,700 transportation professionals comprised of drivers, 1,200 buses, maintenance technicians and fleet control call center employees to successfully transform and improve MiBus operations for the community and the region.
First Transit assisted in the procurement of more than 200 new buses. Technology enhancements included the introduction of the first MiBus customer-facing mobile app, development of a new route map for riders, and a new system planning platform, providing dynamic insights for operators and technicians.
"I want to thank the boards of directors from MiBus and TMPSA for their partnership and support to enhance the MiBus rider experience," said Tim McCann, senior vice president of east region and international operations for First Transit. "I'm grateful to the embassies of Britain and the United States for their support during our time in Panama."
First Transit announced the partnership with the government of Panama in October 2015 to provide management services for MiBus operations.
About First Transit:
First Transit, Inc. has 60 years of experience and is one of the largest private-sector providers of mobility solutions in North America moving more than 300 million passengers annually. First Transit, Inc. provides operation, management and consulting for more than 300 locations in 39 states and Canada for transit authorities, state departments of transportation, municipalities, hospitals, universities and private companies. First Transit employs more than 19,500 dedicated transit professionals. For additional information, please visit FirstTransit.com.
Contact Information
Jay Brock
First Transit
513-362-4600
Contact Us
Jay Brock
First Transit
513-362-4600
Contact Us